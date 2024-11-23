Xi returns to Beijing after APEC meeting, G20 Summit, state visits to Peru, Brazil

Xinhua) 13:43, November 23, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Saturday morning after attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the 19th G20 Summit and paying state visits to Peru and Brazil.

Xi's entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, returned on the same flight.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, among others, saw Xi off at the airport when his flight left after a technical stop in Casablanca, Morocco.

