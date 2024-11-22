World vocational education league established

People visit an achievement exhibition during the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The World Technical and Vocational Education and Training League, a vocational education cooperation organization, was established at the ongoing 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

After two years of preparations, the league has been established with the aim of providing the most comprehensive, balanced, representative and inclusive international platform for vocational education, according to the organizers of the conference.

The league's first group of members consists of 89 institutions from 43 countries and regions, including higher education institutions, vocational and technical colleges, enterprises and educational organizations.

An Yan, deputy secretary-general of the secretariat of the China Education Association for International Exchange, said that more than two-thirds of the current members are foreign vocational education institutions, which fully reflects the global nature of the league.

It covers various types of institutions related to vocational education and involves a wide range of industries, An noted.

Muferihat Kamil, Ethiopia's Minister of Labor and Skills, said that the league is a timely initiative that aligns perfectly with Ethiopia's vision for global collaboration.

Ethiopia sees this not only as an opportunity to share best practices, but also as an opportunity to forge lasting partnerships that can accelerate skills-driven development across borders. Ethiopia is committed to being an active participant in this global community of practice, Kamil added.

The 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference opened on Thursday and is being attended by guests from over 100 countries and regions, including government officials, diplomatic envoys, and personnel from international organizations and educational institutes.

It also features parallel meetings on topics including the coordination between enterprises and colleges in vocational training, the role of vocational education in global sustainable development, and the occupation development of vocational education teachers.

The conference, which will last until Friday, is jointly hosted by China's Ministry of Education, the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, and the Tianjin municipal government.

