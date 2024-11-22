World technical education conference creates new platform for international exchange in skill development

Global Times) 09:32, November 22, 2024

The World Technical and Vocational Education and Training League has been launched during 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference on November 21, 2024, in North China's Tianjin Municipality. (Liu Caiyu/GT)

The 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference began on Thursday in North China's Tianjin Municipality. The conference showcased China's achievements and experiences in skill development, discussed and adopted the "Tianjin Consensus on the Development of World Vocational Education," serving as a new platform for global collaboration in vocational education.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Grahame Morton, Ambassador of New Zealand to China, spoke highly of China's efforts to improve and modernize its vocational education system to enhance quality, accessibility, and employability in key industries. "There is a lot that we can learn from each other," Morton said.

The Luban Workshop represents a milestone in strengthening the partnership between our two sisterly nations, Muferihat Kamil, Minister of Labor and Skills of Ethiopia, told the conference. Through this collaboration, thousands of young Ethiopians have gained access to world-class technical and vocational training, preparing them for today's dynamic global environment, Kamil noted.

Kamil said Ethiopia expressed gratitude for the continued innovative support and investment that China has shown, empowering its labor force and supporting sustainable development.

As of November 2024, China has established 34 Luban Workshops in 30 countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Portugal, Djibouti, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the Global Times learned from the conference.

Highlights of Luban Workshop in Ethiopia are displayed at a special exhibition on vocational education during the conference on November 21, 2024 in Tianjin. (Liu Caiyu/GT)

At a special exhibition on vocational education, Luban Workshop highlighted achievements aimed at supporting youth development in partner countries. For example, in the smart transportation section, it highlighted the construction status of programs related to automotive maintenance and intelligent transportation and urban rail systems.

During the opening ceremony, the World Technical and Vocational Education and Training League was launched. Kamil hailed the launch of a timely initiative that aligns perfectly with Ethiopia's vision for global collaboration and looked forward to strengthening its partnership with China, whose remarkable achievements in skills development offer valuable lessons for Africa's journey.

A ministerial roundtable convenes during the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference on November 21, 2024, in North China's Tianjin Municipality. (Liu Caiyu/GT)

A ministerial roundtable meeting was attended by education ministers from 32 countries, including China. They discussed and adopted the "Tianjin Consensus on the Development of World Vocational Education," which provides a framework for advancing vocational education globally.

Om Romny, secretary of state of Cambodia's Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, told the Global Times that China's vocational and technical education has achieved remarkable results, guided by clear goals and a systematic framework.

Romny emphasized the importance of strengthening capacity-building efforts with China across various sectors, including vocational and technical education, to enhance mutual understanding and recognition between the peoples of both countries.

Mustafa Mohamed Mahmoud, Minister of National Education and Vocational Training of the Republic of Djibouti, told the Global Times that he gained valuable insights from the meeting, particularly from the insights shared by Chinese experts regarding the mechanisms China has adopted for the development and management of its vocational education system. Currently, the world is facing an industrial and technological revolution. African countries must keep pace with global developments.

Themed on Innovation Empowers the Future, Skills Enlighten New Lives, the conference hosted over 1,200 representatives from domestic and international backgrounds, including more than 600 overseas guests from over 100 countries and regions, covering government officials, diplomats stationed in China, representatives from international organizations, and academic institutions.

