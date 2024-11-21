Chinese companies shine at Egypt's largest ICT expo

People talk at the booth of China's Hengtong Group at Cairo ICT 2024 in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 20, 2024. Chinese companies took the limelight at Egypt's largest information and communications technology (ICT) exhibition, Cairo ICT 2024, exploring opportunities to expand in the Middle East region and Africa. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies took the limelight at Egypt's largest information and communications technology (ICT) exhibition, Cairo ICT 2024, exploring opportunities to expand in the Middle East region and Africa.

Under the theme "The Next Wave," the 28th edition expo showcased cutting-edge technologies, including advancements in 5G, AI-driven solutions, blockchain innovations, and satellite communications, drawing over 400 international and local exhibitors.

Fourty-six Chinese companies joined the four-day event, and half of them focused on fiber communication, said Chen Feng, project manager with Guangdong MAFA Exhibition Company, a co-organizer of the expo.

"We have been joining this expo for four years. This exhibition is one of the most important ICT expos, and that is why we always join it to exhibit our new products and solutions for the Egyptian telecom market," said Fang Shaolei, CEO of Hengtong Optic-Electric Egypt company.

"This expo is a platform to promote our products, and at the same time, we can also learn from other companies' technologies. We have received some new clients at this expo who intend to buy our products and our new solutions," he said, noting that Hengtong's factory in Egypt has become a hub for the region's markets.

The Shanghai BAOSH Communications Equipment Co., Ltd, specializing in optical communication equipment manufacture and the development of optical fiber application technology, participated in the expo for the first time.

"Our first participation is really great... We have met with so many clients who are interested in our products," Liu Lei, the company's general manager, told Xinhua.

He revealed that the company is planning to join the expo's next edition, pointing out that it is possible to open an office for the company's business in Egypt. "Egypt is a big developing country and we hope we can be part of Egypt's development," he said.

The Chinese participation received clear interest from Egyptian clients, who expressed their admiration for the modern technologies offered by Chinese companies, which would contribute to developing the capabilities of Egyptian companies.

"I have seen many modern solutions and new technologies that are useful for my company's work, and I think I will cooperate with some Chinese exhibitors, especially in the field of networks and the Internet," said Amr Mamdouh, owner of an Egyptian company specialized in internet networks and website designing.

Mamdouh, who has been in the market for several years, said Chinese technology is developing rapidly, adding that Chinese companies have become leaders in the field of information technology and Internet networks globally.

"I know very well that the latest technologies will always be available with Chinese firms," he told Xinhua.

According to Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the country has adopted the ICT 2030 strategy, which contributes to achieving the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030 through building Digital Egypt.

These objectives include developing the ICT infrastructure, fostering digital inclusion, achieving the transition to a knowledge-based economy, building capacities, encouraging innovation, and promoting Egypt's position at regional and international levels.

