In pics: 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:04, July 10, 2024

A participant tries to borrow a portable power bank by scanning palm of his hand at the exhibition area of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants learn about quantum communication at the exhibition area of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A participant (L) tries an AI painting software at the exhibition area of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A participant (L) tries an auxiliary device for elder people at the exhibition area of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants visit the exhibition area of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants visit an exhibition featuring China's internet development at the exhibition area of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows an event at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 11. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

