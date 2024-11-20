Global scholars gather to discuss human rights in ancient Chinese classics

November 20, 2024

CHANGSHA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Fine traditional Chinese culture contains many ideas related to human rights, which can provide historical resources and enlightenment for the cause of human rights in today's world. That is why scholars across the globe gathered in central China's Hunan Province for a conference on Wednesday.

Scholars explored the ideas of human rights on the basis of Chinese classics, and promoted exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, at the International Academic Conference on the Ideas of Human Rights in Ancient Chinese Classics, jointly hosted by China Society for Human Rights Studies, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Hunan Provincial Committee, and Hunan University.

During the main forum and four sub-forums, over 200 scholars from countries including China, the United States, Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Japan, Pakistan and Portugal shared their insights.

Zheng Renzhao, researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Ancient History, said that while the term "human rights" did not come into being in ancient China, there were abundant ideas related to it.

Attaching importance to human life, survival, development and happiness; pursuing equality and justice; and pursuing peace and harmony are the most prominent features of the ancient Chinese concept of "human rights," Zheng said.

"Culture keeps people alive, inspired and having a sense of history. What China has gives a tremendous sense of belonging to an ancient civilization that has so much to offer," said Mary Evelyn Tucker, a senior lecturer and research scholar at Yale University, who has been coming to China for research since 1985.

"It's wonderful to see that this conference tries to examine the classics of Chinese tradition, especially Confucianism, Taoism and Buddhism -- the resources for a new sense of what it is to be fully human," she said.

"To be fully human also means to be part of ecology, the nature, even the cosmos, which the Chinese tradition has - Tian Ren He Yi (Harmony of man and nature)," she added.

Fang Qiang, professor of history at the University of Minnesota Duluth, said that Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted and promulgated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, mentioned, "Everyone has the right to life, liberty and the security of person," which is deeply reflected in Chinese classical works such as the Works of Mencius, Tao Te Ching and the Works of Mo-tse.

The UDHR emphasizes the protection of people's property rights, whereas in classical Chinese culture, property rights are also given importance, Fang said. "Chinese traditional culture contains a wealth of human rights concepts, which not only had a far-reaching impact at that time, but are still of great value today."

"I appreciate Confucius very much, because Confucius represents Chinese culture and the foundation of Chinese philosophy. Confucius said we should use culture to achieve peace, and use it for peace, not war," Giuseppina Merchionne, professor of Chinese language and culture of the University of Milan, said in fluent Mandarin.

Both Italy and China are big nations of culture and should make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and developing human rights, said the Italian sinologist, who is also president of the Italy-China Centre for Collaboration and Cultural Exchanges of the Silk Road.

There are many schools of thought in ancient China, but one of their main concerns is the protection and love of people, said Peter Hediger, a Swiss sinologist, historian and international security policy expert.

He noted that in the hierarchical feudal society of ancient China, Confucianism and Taoism, which had different attitudes toward the government, were both concerned about the well-being and good operation of the whole society.

The first prerequisite for good governance and the implementation of human rights was the emphasis on the self-improvement of each individual, and the second prerequisite was the need for prosperity for all, including the grassroots, he said.

"China's experience in dealing with the delicate balance between state power and individual rights may be earlier, deeper and more sustainable than any other country," he said. "Facts have proved that rather than blindly following the Western-style route, China has found an effective way."

Christophe Peschoux, former section chief of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the ideas of human rights in ancient Chinese classics are the common wealth of all mankind.

The historical wisdom displayed by the fine traditional Chinese culture has ignited the light of civilization and will illuminate the road leading to justice, peace and humanity in the world, he said.

