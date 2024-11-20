Chinese auto brand Exeed launches 2 SUV models in Egypt

Xinhua) 09:52, November 20, 2024

A man introduces two Exeed SUV models at a launching ceremony in northern Great Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 18, 2024. Chinese premium automotive brand Exeed, a subsidiary of automaker Chery, has introduced two SUV models, the Exeed RX and Exeed VX, to the Egyptian market. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese premium automotive brand Exeed, a subsidiary of automaker Chery, has introduced two SUV models, the Exeed RX and Exeed VX, to the Egyptian market.

A launching ceremony held by Exeed on Monday in the Muhammad Ali Palace in northern Great Cairo attracted more than 1,000 guests from the two countries, including government representatives, auto dealers and experts, potential customers and media representatives.

The two gasoline-powered SUV models boast luxurious features and advanced smart technology. The launch of the new models also marked Exeed's debut in the Egyptian market.

National Automotive Company (NATCO), an established Egyptian automotive dealer since 1988, is partnering with Exeed to distribute its vehicles in the region. Speaking at the event, NATCO Chairman Karim Sami Saad highlighted China's growing prominence in the global automotive industry and expressed optimism about the partnership.

Qin Chao, CEO of Exeed International, told Xinhua that his company is striving to be a high-end mobility solution provider. "In Egypt, together with NATCO, we will provide high-quality models to meet customer needs and contribute to the development of the Egyptian automotive industry," he said.

On Sunday, Egypt launched the production line of the Exeed cars at the Egyptian-German Automotive (EGA) factory in the 6th of October City. Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel el-Wazir said the initiative aligns with Egypt's strategy to become a key industrial hub, particularly in the automotive industry.

People look at Exeed SUV models at a launching ceremony in northern Great Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 18, 2024. Chinese premium automotive brand Exeed, a subsidiary of automaker Chery, has introduced two SUV models, the Exeed RX and Exeed VX, to the Egyptian market. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows two Exeed SUV models during a launching ceremony in northern Great Cairo, Egypt. Chinese premium automotive brand Exeed, a subsidiary of automaker Chery, has introduced two SUV models, the Exeed RX and Exeed VX, to the Egyptian market. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People attend a launching ceremony of two Exeed SUV models in northern Great Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 18, 2024. Chinese premium automotive brand Exeed, a subsidiary of automaker Chery, has introduced two SUV models, the Exeed RX and Exeed VX, to the Egyptian market. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People look at an Exeed SUV model at a launching ceremony in northern Great Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 18, 2024. Chinese premium automotive brand Exeed, a subsidiary of automaker Chery, has introduced two SUV models, the Exeed RX and Exeed VX, to the Egyptian market. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People look at an Exeed SUV model at a launching ceremony in northern Great Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 18, 2024. Chinese premium automotive brand Exeed, a subsidiary of automaker Chery, has introduced two SUV models, the Exeed RX and Exeed VX, to the Egyptian market. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)