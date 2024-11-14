China's NEV annual production hits 10 million milestone amid global carbon reduction efforts

Xinhua) 13:42, November 14, 2024

This photo taken on March 21, 2024 shows a production line of BYD, China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

WUHAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's annual production of new energy vehicles (NEVs) surpassed the 10 million milestone for the first time on Thursday, further contributing to the world's carbon reduction efforts.

A ceremony celebrating the achievement was held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and organized by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Representatives from over a dozen automakers attended the event, where multiple vehicles rolled off the production line to collectively mark the milestone of China's 10 millionth NEV this year.

China produced 9.587 million NEVs and sold 9.495 million units in 2023.

