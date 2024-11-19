Chinese vice premier meets with Honduran vice president

Xinhua) 22:26, November 19, 2024

HANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday met with Vice President of Honduras Renato Florentino in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries serves the fundamental interests of the two nations and peoples. He said China stands ready to work with Honduras to provide firm mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, in accordance with the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

China is willing to strengthen the synergy between the two countries' development strategies, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and lead China-Honduras relations into a better future, he said.

Florentino, who is in China to attend the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, said that the establishment of diplomatic ties is of historic significance, noting that Honduras abides by the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China to push for the steady, long-term development of bilateral relations.

