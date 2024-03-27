Light show celebrates 1st anniversary of China-Honduras diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:28, March 27, 2024

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows buildings along the Xiangjiang River illuminated to celebrate the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

CHANGSHA, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province, on Tuesday evening staged an elaborate light show to celebrate the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras.

The iconic buildings along the Xiangjiang River in Changsha were illuminated in a spectacle that mirrored the colors of the Honduran flag.

The show was also held to celebrate the recent signature of a letter of intent to begin an official sister city relationship between Changsha and San Pedro Sula, Honduras' largest commercial and economic hub known for its textiles, sugar, brewing, clothing and tobacco industries.

Zhou Haibing, vice governor of Hunan Province and mayor of Changsha, said that Changsha is a vibrant city where historical culture and modern styles blend perfectly, a charming city where natural and urban landscapes coexist harmoniously, and a hub where industrial development and innovation resources complement one another.

Zhou expressed optimism about the vast potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between Changsha and San Pedro Sula, and said he hopes the two cities will write a new chapter in their friendship and work toward a prosperous future of win-win cooperation.

On March 26, 2023, China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows a building illuminated to celebrate the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

