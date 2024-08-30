Home>>
China to apply tariff rates agreed in FTA early harvest arrangement on certain imports from Honduras
(Xinhua) 15:45, August 30, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will apply tariff rates agreed in an early harvest arrangement for the bilateral free trade agreement signed with Honduras on some imported products from the latter, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.
The tariff rates will take effect on Sept. 1, 2024.
The implementation of this early harvest arrangement will boost bilateral economic and trade relations, and propel the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries to new heights, the commission said.
