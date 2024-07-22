Honduran companies begin exporting whiteleg shrimp to China

Xinhua) 10:10, July 22, 2024

TEGUCIGALPA, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A departure ceremony for the first batch of whiteleg shrimp from Honduras to China has been held in southern Choluteca city.

Honduras is delighted about the opportunity to cooperate with China, Luis Redondo, president of the National Congress of Honduras, said at the ceremony which was held on Friday. It was also attended by Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina and Chinese Ambassador to Honduras Yu Bo.

The National Congress of Honduras will continue to help promote the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, said Redondo.

Reina thanked China for its support of Honduras' development, confirming the pragmatic cooperation between the countries has injected a strong impetus into the economic and social development of the country and benefited its people.

The export of high-quality whiteleg shrimp from Honduras to China is another important achievement of the pragmatic cooperation between the countries, and a vivid example of how the establishment of diplomatic ties has improved the well-being of the two peoples, said Yu.

The first batch of whiteleg shrimp exported to China totaled 36 tons. The export is conducive to promoting employment and improving people's lives in Honduras, representatives of Honduran shrimp enterprises have said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)