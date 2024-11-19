Interview: Malta seeks to boost science, technology cooperation with China, says Science Malta CEO

November 19, 2024

VALLETTA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Malta is looking to strengthen its collaboration with China in science and technology, building on the long-standing relationship between the two countries, in the context of Malta's drive on research and innovation (R&I) internationalization, said Science Malta Agency Chief Executive Officer Silvio Scerri.

China has made significant strides in various technological fields, including smart manufacturing and renewable energies, becoming a global technology leader, Scerri said in a recent interview with Xinhua. "It is essential to extend our cooperation, particularly in areas like renewable energy, automation, and healthcare."

Scerri praised China's advancements in science and technology, highlighting the country's leadership in lithium-ion battery innovation and its position as the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market. Companies like BYD have experienced rapid growth, he noted, alongside China's leading role in developing 5G infrastructure and its initial research into 6G technology.

In renewable energy, Scerri highlighted China's significant progress in solar and wind energy, carbon capture and energy storage technologies. He also acknowledged China's advancements in industrial automation, particularly in manufacturing sectors like electronics and automotive. Service robots are also being developed in China for applications in healthcare, hospitality, and logistics, he added.

Scerri underscored China's pivotal global contributions in advancing global technological innovation, noting that China has made renewable energy technologies more accessible and affordable globally.

"China enables developing countries to build digital infrastructure, including broadband networks, data centers and e-commerce capabilities," he said, adding that this is helping to "foster broader economic development and bridge the global digital divide."

Reflecting on the robust and growing partnership between Malta and China in science and technology, Scerri expressed satisfaction with the current progress and optimism for future collaborations.

In September, Scerri visited China to co-chair the 4th Joint Commission meeting between China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and Science Malta Agency (SM). The Joint Commission meeting served to review the progress of the Sino-Malta scientific cooperation and discuss future initiatives under the Sino-Malta Fund, initially launched in 2019.

Since then, the partnership has resulted in six annual calls for research proposals and supported 17 projects in areas such as digital technologies, blue and green transitions, and health. "It was very encouraging to round up the success of the Sino-Malta program," Scerri noted.

In 2002, China and Malta signed an agreement to enhance scientific collaboration, focusing on technology transfer, researcher mobility, and building networks between industries, universities and research institutions. The agreement nominated MOST and SM as the implementing agencies for cooperation within their respective R&I eco-systems.

During Scerri's recent visit to China, the Beijing Association for Science and Technology (BAST) and SM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen science communication and youth science education with a focus on participation in the "Beijing International Week for Science Literacy," as well as collaborations in scientific publishing and digital science communication.

SM is also exploring collaborations with the Chinese Academy of Sciences for researcher exchanges and with the National Natural Science Foundation of China for broader collaborations, according to Scerri.

"We wish to cooperate further and diversify the Sino-Malta R&I portfolio offering at Science Malta," Scerri noted.

