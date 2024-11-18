Chinese vice premier stresses coordinated development of ports

Xinhua) 14:39, November 18, 2024

SHENZHEN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has urged boosting port capacity to improve their ability to serve as logistics hubs and for ports to offer comprehensive services, while fostering coordinated regional port development.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Sunday during a research tour to south China's Guangdong Province, where he visited Nansha Port in the city of Guangzhou and Shekou Port in the city of Shenzhen.

Noting that ports provide important support for economic development, he called for accelerated digital and smart transformation of ports to enhance foreign trade resilience and facilitation.

He also urged further improving facilities, technologies, management and services amid efforts to promote the high-quality development of ports.

