APEC leaders reaffirm commitment to enhancing supply chain connectivity

Xinhua) 09:33, November 18, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of APEC members on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing supply chain connectivity to establish secure, resilient, sustainable, inclusive supply chains.

They made the remarks in the 2024 APEC Leaders' Machu Picchu Declaration released following the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting here.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the full implementation of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement. Moreover, they aimed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and reliability of trade by improving single window systems, digitalizing key processes and promoting cross-border paperless trade.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)