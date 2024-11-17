China's first deep-ocean drilling vessel enters service

Xinhua) 15:21, November 17, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Meng Xiang, China's first domestically designed and built deep-ocean drilling vessel with a maximum drilling depth of 11 kilometers was officially commissioned in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou on Sunday, marking a significant stride to reach where humanity has never ventured before.

