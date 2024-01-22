'Blue tears' illuminate coastal waters in South China

By Zhu Yingqi (People's Daily App) 15:57, January 22, 2024

A stunning natural phenomenon called "blue tears" recently illuminated the waters off the coast of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. Luminescent blue spots appeared in the waves and along the beaches, lighting up like a mini-Milky Way. This is caused by the bioluminescence of plankton. Their luminous organs react to certain stimulation, like waves or a swimmer passing by, and when this pushes the plankton to the shore or onto rocks, it looks like they are weeping "blue tears."

