Home>>
'Blue tears' illuminate coastal waters in South China
By Zhu Yingqi (People's Daily App) 15:57, January 22, 2024
A stunning natural phenomenon called "blue tears" recently illuminated the waters off the coast of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. Luminescent blue spots appeared in the waves and along the beaches, lighting up like a mini-Milky Way. This is caused by the bioluminescence of plankton. Their luminous organs react to certain stimulation, like waves or a swimmer passing by, and when this pushes the plankton to the shore or onto rocks, it looks like they are weeping "blue tears."
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2023 Aero Asia show kicks off in Zhuhai
- Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge marks five years
- Chinese scientists embark on 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition
- Playful plunge: Penguins leap into ocean
- China inducts the first 2 unmanned maritime helicopters in eastern coast to better manage water traffic, accidents
- 'Fly-Via-Zhuhai-HK' service launched in S China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.