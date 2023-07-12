Chinese scientists embark on 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists set off for the 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition on Wednesday aboard the Xuelong 2, the country's first domestically built polar icebreaker, departing from Shanghai.

The expedition, organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources, is intended to conduct investigations into the geology and geophysics of the mid-ocean ridge, as well as atmospheric, sea ice, marine and subsurface environmental surveys, and surveys of biomes and pollutants.

It will improve China's capabilities in the areas of Arctic Ocean environmental protection and marine pollution assessment, and will obtain key information and data needed for related research, such as mid-ocean ridge dynamics.

In addition, the team will work with scientists from countries including Russia and Thailand on relevant research to promote international cooperation on Arctic scientific expeditions.

The expedition team is expected to return to Shanghai in late September after a trip of 15,500 nautical miles.

