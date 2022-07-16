Chinese envoy calls for better rule of law to boost sustainable development of oceans

Xinhua) 07:59, July 16, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Friday called for strengthening the rule of law for the oceans to boost sustainable development.

Oceans nurture lives, contain resources and connect the world, providing an important platform for promoting sustainable development. At present, global ocean governance is facing various challenges such as environmental pollution, climate change and sea level rise. All these cannot be solved by any country on its own, but need joint action by the international community, said Zhang.

"We should jointly champion multilateralism, defend the international system centered around the United Nations, maintain the maritime order based on international law, and promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," he said in opening remarks at a webinar on "Promoting the Sustainable Development: A Perspective from the Modern Law of the Sea."

Sustainable development requires strengthening the rule of law for the oceans. The modern law of the sea is an open and inclusive system consisting of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), other sea-related international legal instruments, and customary international law. They provide important legal norms for global ocean governance and have also enriched the legal framework for sustainable development, he said.

China is ready to work with all parties to safeguard the maritime order based on international law and maintain maritime peace, security and sustainable development, he said. "We need to view the status and role of UNCLOS in an objective and historical perspective, and accurately interpret and apply UNCLOS in good faith. We hope that the international community will advance the process of marine-related legislation in an orderly manner to provide new opportunities for sustainable development of the oceans. We look forward to the peaceful settlement of disputes by all parties in accordance with international law, the proper settlement of differences through negotiations, and the strengthening of cooperation in pursuit of win-win results."

Sustainable development requires advocating international cooperation, said Zhang.

Last September, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI), which is in line with the trend of the times and meets the needs of all parties. Maritime connectivity and cooperation in various fields are important drivers for economic and social development, as well as a focal point for GDI implementation. China will work with all parties to jointly address maritime challenges, share the fruits of maritime development, and promote a more robust, greener and healthier global development, he said.

The 21st century is the century of the oceans. There is a need for countries to work together to maintain the international maritime order based on the modern law of the sea, jointly promote global ocean governance, build a maritime community with a shared future, and contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and promote global development, he said.

