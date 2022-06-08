World Oceans Day

Ecns.cn) 09:58, June 08, 2022

This year's World Oceans Day, which falls on Wednesday, highlights the theme "Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean." In China, the day is marked with a focus on protecting marine ecosystem and raising public awareness on the harmonious coexistence between humankind and nature.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)