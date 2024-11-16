Home>>
Full moon hangs over sky in NE China's Qiqihar
(Xinhua) 16:59, November 16, 2024
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024 shows the full moon over the sky in the Longsha Park of Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
