Full moon hangs over sky in NE China's Qiqihar

Xinhua) 16:59, November 16, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024 shows the full moon over the sky in the Longsha Park of Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

