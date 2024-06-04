Home>>
Chang'e-6 lunar probe lands on far side of the moon
(People's Daily App) 14:12, June 04, 2024
Video released: Here is a clip captured by a camera on the lander-ascender combination of the Chang'e-6 probe when it touched down on the far side of the moon on Sunday morning.
(Video source: China National Space Administration)
