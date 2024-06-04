Chang'e-6 lunar probe lands on far side of the moon

(People's Daily App) 14:12, June 04, 2024

Video released: Here is a clip captured by a camera on the lander-ascender combination of the Chang'e-6 probe when it touched down on the far side of the moon on Sunday morning.

(Video source: China National Space Administration)

