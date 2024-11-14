Samples from Moon's far side on display in Zhuhai
Soil samples from the far side of the Moon, retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission, were displayed to the public for the first time on November 12 at the Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. On June 25, 2024, the Chang'e-6 return vehicle successfully landed in a designated area in Siziwang Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, bringing back 1,935.3 grams of lunar soil from the far side — the first samples of their kind. With this achievement, China became the only country to have collected soil samples from both the near and far sides of the Moon, marking a new milestone in space exploration. Also on display were significant artifacts from the mission, including the Chang'e-6 return capsule, the parachute that delivered the lunar samples to Earth, and the sealed container used for the lunar soil collection. The exhibition drew large crowds of visitors eager to take photos and witness the historic items.
