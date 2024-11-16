Xi urges China, Chile to expand cooperation with free trade, open industrial policies

Xinhua) 09:54, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Chile should expand bilateral cooperation to more sustainable and broader areas with high-level free trade and more open industrial policies, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)