Xi says China, Chile are good friends and good partners

Xinhua) 09:54, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Chile are good friends who trust each other and good partners for win-win cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

