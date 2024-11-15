Workers produce pet toys in factory in E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 16:04, November 15, 2024

Workers produce pet toys to fulfill orders in the production workshop of a pet toy company in Wenqiao town, Wenling city, a county-level city administered by Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Yang)

Workers have been busy producing pet toys to fulfill orders in the production workshop of a pet toy company in Wenqiao town, Wenling city, a county-level city administered by Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. From January to September, the company's output value hit 127 million yuan (about $17.57 million), an increase of 31 percent year on year.

The pet economy is seeing rapid growth in China. Statistics indicate that in 2023, China's urban pet consumption market stood at 279.3 billion yuan. By 2024, the number of pets is expected to hit 446 million in China.

