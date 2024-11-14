Chengdu, Chongqing together handle over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a marshalling yard in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Staff work at a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 14, 2024. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Staff work at a marshalling yard in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 14, 2024. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Staff work at a marshalling yard control center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 14, 2024. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Photos
- Miao people celebrate traditional New Year and Guzang Festival in SW China's Guizhou
- Unique rural tradition attracts visitors to east China's Huangling Village
- Golden avenue's enchanting late-autumn scenery in SW China's Guizhou
- In pics: Picturesque early winter scenery of Potatso National Park in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China-Europe freight trains report record transport volume in May
- China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity
- Shanghai handles 200 China-Europe freight trains
- New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor achieves rapid development
- Freight train service for e-commerce goods between Xi'an and Urumqi starts official operation
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.