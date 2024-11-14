Chengdu, Chongqing together handle over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 20:42, November 14, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. There are now over 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing. By far, the two cities together have handled over 36,000 China-Europe freight train trips. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a marshalling yard in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Staff work at a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 14, 2024.

Staff work at a marshalling yard in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 14, 2024.

Staff work at a marshalling yard control center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 14, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a railway cargo center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

