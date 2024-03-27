Freight train service for e-commerce goods between Xi'an and Urumqi starts official operation

Xinhua) 09:10, March 27, 2024

An intermodal express train loaded with containers of e-commerce goods departs from Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 26, 2024. The intermodal express train X387 bound for Urumqi in northwest China's Xinjiang left Xi'an on Tuesday, marking the official operation of regular freight train service for e-commerce goods between the two cities. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

