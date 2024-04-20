Home>>
Shanghai handles 200 China-Europe freight trains
(Xinhua) 10:29, April 20, 2024
A China-Europe freight train pulls out of Minhang station in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2024. The freight train loaded with 110 standard containers departed from Minhang station in Shanghai Friday, marking that Shanghai has handled 200 China-Europe freight trains since the city launched the China-Europe freight train service in September 2021. (Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from east China's Shanghai. The freight train loaded with 110 standard containers departed from Minhang station in Shanghai Friday, marking that Shanghai has handled 200 China-Europe freight trains since the city launched the China-Europe freight train service in September 2021. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor achieves rapid development
- North China land port handles 3,294 China-Europe freight train trips in 2023
- China-Europe freight train network covers all of Europe
- Freight train service for e-commerce goods between Xi'an and Urumqi starts official operation
- China-Europe Railway Express ensures safe, unimpeded industrial, supply chains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.