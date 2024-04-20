Shanghai handles 200 China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 10:29, April 20, 2024

A China-Europe freight train pulls out of Minhang station in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2024. The freight train loaded with 110 standard containers departed from Minhang station in Shanghai Friday, marking that Shanghai has handled 200 China-Europe freight trains since the city launched the China-Europe freight train service in September 2021. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from east China's Shanghai. The freight train loaded with 110 standard containers departed from Minhang station in Shanghai Friday, marking that Shanghai has handled 200 China-Europe freight trains since the city launched the China-Europe freight train service in September 2021. (Xinhua)

