Home>>
China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity
(Xinhua) 15:53, April 20, 2024
SHIJIAZHUANG, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A freight train with load capacity exceeding 30,000 tonnes, which is the heaviest so far in China, completed a test run on Saturday on the Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway.
Hauled by four electric locomotives, the freight train consists of 324 carriages, with a total length of 4,088 meters and a total load of 32,400 tonnes, setting new records for both the longest formation and the largest load capacity in China.
The Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway, linking the coal base of Shanxi Province and the Huanghua Port in Hebei Province, is China's second-largest channel for coal transport.
The test train ran from Cangzhou City in Hebei to Huanghua Port.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor achieves rapid development
- North China land port handles 3,294 China-Europe freight train trips in 2023
- Freight train service for e-commerce goods between Xi'an and Urumqi starts official operation
- Shanghai handles 200 China-Europe freight trains
- China-Europe Railway Express ensures safe, unimpeded industrial, supply chains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.