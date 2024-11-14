Domestically developed UAVs, unmanned aerial systems displayed at Airshow China
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a portable ultra-fast drone on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Some domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems are displayed at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2024 shows Twin-tailed Scorpion B Double-engine Fixed Wing UAS on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Some domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems are displayed at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows equipments on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Some domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems are displayed at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows Sky Saker FX800A (ASN-220) UAS on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Some domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems are displayed at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows WZ-7 drone on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Some domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems are displayed at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows drones on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Some domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems are displayed at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
