UAV industrial base commences production in SW China

CHENGDU, April 29 (Xinhua) -- An industrial base focused on producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was put into operation on Sunday in Zigong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. and Zigong municipal government jointly built this industrial base, aiming to boost the high-quality development of the UAV industry, said the AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

As a pioneer in the UAV industrial base, the AVIC (Chengdu) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Co., Ltd. (AVIC UAS) has launched a production line capable of handling the final assembly and tests of up to 200 UAVs annually, according to the AVIC.

Since 2021, Zigong has been cultivating the UAV and general aviation industries, attracting 56 related institutions and enterprises, and becoming known for the production and pilot application of large-and-medium UAVs.

