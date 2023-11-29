We Are China

Production base of China's large civil unmanned aerial vehicle Wing Loong in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 15:47, November 29, 2023

Technicians work at a production line of China's large civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Wing Loong in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Journalists visit production base of China's unmanned aerial vehicle in Sichuan

Members of China's Wing Loong large civil UAV family are displayed at the production base in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Members of China's Haiyan (sea swallow) large civil UAV family are displayed at the production base in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

A Wing Loong-II large civil UAV takes off from the production base in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

