Production base of China's large civil unmanned aerial vehicle Wing Loong in Sichuan
Technicians work at a production line of China's large civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Wing Loong in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Journalists visit production base of China's unmanned aerial vehicle in Sichuan
Members of China's Wing Loong large civil UAV family are displayed at the production base in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Members of China's Haiyan (sea swallow) large civil UAV family are displayed at the production base in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
A Wing Loong-II large civil UAV takes off from the production base in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
