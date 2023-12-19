China's Wing Loong UAV swiftly joins Gansu earthquake rescue

Xinhua) 15:48, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed Wing Loong-2H large unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has swiftly rushed to support emergency rescue work after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday, according to its developer.

The Wing Loong-2H large civil UAV has rushed to the earthquake-hit areas to carry out rescue missions in response to the call of emergency management authorities, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading planemaker.

The emergency rescue-specialized UAV model Wing Loong-2H took off at an airport in southwest China's Zigong city at noon on Tuesday.

The large UAV will carry out airborne emergency communications support, disaster monitoring and other missions to sustain effective and efficient rescue.

