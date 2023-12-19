China's top economic planner activates emergency response to Gansu earthquake

Xinhua) 13:41, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner said Tuesday that it has activated an emergency response to ensure the supply of energy, electricity and daily necessities after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Gansu Province.

The commission is actively guiding power grid enterprises to repair damaged power facilities, organize emergency power supply, and make all-out efforts to safeguard people's livelihood and ensure key electricity demand, Li Chao, spokesperson with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

Disaster relief supplies, including tents, quilts and overcoats, have been allocated to the province, Li said, adding that the commission will continue to coordinate with relevant departments and enterprises to facilitate the relief work.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted an ethnic county in northwest China's Gansu Province at midnight Monday has killed 105 people in the province, according to local authorities.

