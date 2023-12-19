Earthquake relief is underway in Gansu province

13:09, December 19, 2023 By Ma Jingna and Zhang Yu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Gansu Province's earthquake relief headquarters has started its Level II earthquake emergency response after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan county in the province late on Monday evening, according to a news conference on the quake held on Tuesday.

Before the conference started, the officials and reporters that participated in the conference observed a moment of silence to mourn the people who lost their lives during the quake.

According to the conference, the quake has killed 105 people and injured 186 others in the province as of 7:50 am on Tuesday.

Other people, with the exception of rescue teams, are advised not to come to the county and nearby areas that have been affected by the quake, ensuring that the traffic is smooth for rescue personnel, according to the conference.

The State Council's earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have upgraded the national earthquake emergency response to Level II.

