Earthquake relief is underway in Gansu province
Gansu Province's earthquake relief headquarters has started its Level II earthquake emergency response after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan county in the province late on Monday evening, according to a news conference on the quake held on Tuesday.
Before the conference started, the officials and reporters that participated in the conference observed a moment of silence to mourn the people who lost their lives during the quake.
According to the conference, the quake has killed 105 people and injured 186 others in the province as of 7:50 am on Tuesday.
Other people, with the exception of rescue teams, are advised not to come to the county and nearby areas that have been affected by the quake, ensuring that the traffic is smooth for rescue personnel, according to the conference.
The State Council's earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have upgraded the national earthquake emergency response to Level II.
Photos
Related Stories
- Research reveals evidence for early domestic yak on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- China sends work team to quake-hit Gansu
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake in NW China kills 100 in Gansu and 11 in Qinghai
- 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Xinjiang: CENC
- Earthquake death toll rises to 105 in China's Gansu
- Medical expert team sent to earthquake-hit Gansu
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.