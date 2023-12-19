5.5-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Xinjiang: CENC

Xinhua) 10:41, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Atux City of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 40.02 degrees north latitude and 77.86 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)