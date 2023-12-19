Emergency response launched in China's Gansu after earthquake

Xinhua) 09:48, December 19, 2023

LANZHOU, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Local emergency management and fire departments launched an emergency response early Tuesday after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan county in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The county is located at the junction of Gansu and Qinghai provinces, approximately 200 km from the provincial capital of Lanzhou. Many areas in Gansu and Qinghai experienced strong tremors.

In Jishishan and Yongjing counties, many people were seen on the street after the earthquake.

The casualties and property losses caused by the earthquake are currently under investigation.

