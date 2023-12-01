5.0-magnitude quake hits Southern California -- USGS

Xinhua) 16:13, December 01, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Southern California at 07:43:27 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 9.0 km, was initially determined to be at 32.75 degrees north latitude and 115.87 degrees west longitude.

