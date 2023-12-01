We Are China

Golden Gate Bridge's safety net project nearly complete

Ecns.cn) 14:05, December 01, 2023

Construction workers work on the Golden Gate Bridge for the suicide prevention barrier in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

A suicide prevention barrier made of a net of stainless steel cables on the Golden Gate Bridge is expected to be finished by the end of the year after more than 5 years' construction with a total cost of $217 million.

Pedestrians walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

A cruise ship passes underneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

