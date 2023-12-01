Golden Gate Bridge's safety net project nearly complete
Construction workers work on the Golden Gate Bridge for the suicide prevention barrier in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
A suicide prevention barrier made of a net of stainless steel cables on the Golden Gate Bridge is expected to be finished by the end of the year after more than 5 years' construction with a total cost of $217 million.
Pedestrians walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
A cruise ship passes underneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
Pedestrians walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
A cruise ship passes underneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
A cruise ship passes underneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. San Francisco international travel returning to prepandemic levels
- In pics: Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco
- Japan urges U.S. to confirm flight safety, suspends its own Osprey flights after crash
- Israel's Elbit to provide U.S. Marines with advanced night vision systems
- Honduras slams U.S. meddling in internal affairs
- U.S. duties on softwood lumber unjustifiably harm Canada: minister
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.