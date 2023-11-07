U.S. San Francisco international travel returning to prepandemic levels

A plane is about to land in San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, the United States, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The San Francisco International Airport (SFO), in the western U.S. state of California, has reached up to 97 percent of international travel as compared to 2019 levels before the pandemic, according to a statement released by Mayor London Breed's office on Monday.

By the end of the year, with the return of key Chinese carriers and the expansion of new carriers elsewhere, San Francisco will exceed the number of international flights pre-pandemic, the statement said.

Last week, the first airline based in China returned to SFO after an absence of more than three years. Air China, the flag carrier of China, restored nonstop flights to Beijing. On Nov. 11, China Southern will resume nonstop flights to Wuhan, followed by China Eastern to Shanghai on Nov. 29.

"San Francisco is open for business and travel, and we are thrilled to see our international travel demand not only return but continue to increase at this pace," said Breed.

"With the coming of APEC, we know the eyes of the world will be on San Francisco ... With these new air carriers, we can now welcome even more people to experience San Francisco. This is a great moment for our airport, our city, and our economy," she added.

