Chaos intensifies US political polarization

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a motion to remove Kevin McCarthy, Republican Speaker of the House from the speaker's chair, which ultimately passed, making him the first House Speaker ousted by such a motion in U.S. history.

On Oct. 25, the US House of Representatives held the fourth round of speaker vote, electing Mike Johnson, a conservative Republican from Louisiana. After three weeks of chaos, the House of Representatives ended the paralysis which lasted more than half a month. Just weeks after the federal government narrowly averted a government shutdown at the end of September, the divide within the Republican Party undoubtedly worsened the chaotic political situation in the U.S.

This farce reflects the huge divisions within the Republican Party. The fact that the Republican Party preferred to vote repeatedly on nominations rather than compromise with the Democratic Party has exposed the intense conflicts between the two parties in the U.S. American politicians are increasingly obsessed with fighting for their own selfish interests, putting aside the interests of the country and the people. The chaos of American politics is tearing off the fig leaf of "American democracy."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)