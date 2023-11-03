Government shutdown risks in US political polarization
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
The federal fiscal year 2023 for the US government ended on Sept. 30. Before that, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party had been caught in endless disputes over the federal budget for the new fiscal year. Failure to reach an agreement on the new fiscal budget could easily lead to a federal government shutdown again due to the lack of government funding.
Congress approved a stopgap funding bill on the night of Sept. 30, averting a government shutdown. However, the bill did not include drastic federal funding cuts and tighter border controls previously demanded by House Republicans, as well as money for Ukraine proposed by House Democrats. This means that the tug-of-war between the two parties continues.
The escalating chaos in the US shows that political polarization sparked by partisan disputes has become increasingly visible. And fractures within the Republican Party have aggravated political polarization.
As the US is often on the verge of a federal government shutdown, it remains unclear when political polarization will end.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Cornell University cancels classes after antisemitic threats
- Indigenous residential schools probe tells U.S. dark history of genocide
- U.S. military in Finland to remain under U.S. jurisdiction: ambassador
- Biden picks Asia policy heavyweight Kurt Campbell as deputy secretary of state
- U.S. infant mortality rates rise for first time in over 20 years
- Election of new House Speaker spells trouble for US political stability
- Senior CPC official meets California local government delegation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.