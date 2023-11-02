U.S. infant mortality rates rise for first time in over 20 years

Xinhua) 10:54, November 02, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The United States has seen an increase in infant mortality rates in 2022, for the first time in more than two decades, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An estimated 20,538 U.S. infants died in 2022, a 3 percent increase from the 19,928 deaths in 2021, according to the report. It was the first year-on-year increase in the rate since 2001 to 2022.

The mortality rate of infants who died at less than 28 days increased by 3 percent, while the mortality rate for infants who died from 28 through 364 days increased by 4 percent.

Infant deaths due to maternal complications - like preeclampsia or preterm delivery - and bacterial sepsis also shot up by 8 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

"The reported increase in infant mortality rates is disturbing and disappointing. We live in a country with abundant resources. Yet the infant mortality rate in the United States is shockingly high," said Sandy L. Chung, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"There are many different reasons for this. We do know that families in poverty face many challenges including access to nutritious food and affordable healthcare. Racial and ethnic disparities related to accessible healthcare - including prenatal health services - are just one of the many possible reasons for lower birth weights of babies and sometimes, infant deaths," Chung said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)