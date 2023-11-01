Home>>
Senior CPC official meets California local government delegation
(Xinhua) 10:31, November 01, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a California local government delegation on Tuesday in Beijing.
The delegation was led by Mike Fong, California State Assemblyman and Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee.
Both sides exchanged in-depth views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation among governments, political parties, localities and the people.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. responsible for Middle East crisis, global instability: Putin
- Flying Tigers members mark 80th anniversary of U.S. force's participation in China's resistance war
- Flying Tigers legacy propels China-U.S. cooperation
- U.S. mayoral delegation visits central China's Wuhan
- Flying Tigers veteran visits Great Wall in Beijing
- U.S. Senate hearing on funding for Israel repeatedly interrupted by anti-war protesters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.