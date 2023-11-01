Senior CPC official meets California local government delegation

Xinhua) 10:31, November 01, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a California local government delegation on Tuesday in Beijing.

The delegation was led by Mike Fong, California State Assemblyman and Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee.

Both sides exchanged in-depth views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation among governments, political parties, localities and the people.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)