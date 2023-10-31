Flying Tigers members mark 80th anniversary of U.S. force's participation in China's resistance war

Ecns.cn) 16:23, October 31, 2023

Harry Moyer, a 103-year-old U.S. WWII "Flying Tiger" veteran pilot high-fives a student during his visit to the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Members and families of the U.S. Flying Tigers visited the museum to mark the 80th anniversary of U.S. 14th Air Force's participation in China's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) in Beijing on Monday.

Members and families of the U.S. Flying Tigers lay wreathes and bow in front of the statues of the heroes who fought in World War II during their visit to the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Melvin McMullen, a 98-year-old U.S. WWII "Flying Tiger" visits the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Daughter of U.S. Genera lClaire Lee Chennault (R3) along with other members pose for a group photo in front of the statue of General Chennault during their visit to the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Harry Moyer, a 103-year-old U.S. WWII "Flying Tiger" veteran pilot (L) talks to daughter of U.S. Genera lClaire Lee Chennault during their visit to the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

