5.2-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands -- GFZ

Xinhua) 08:37, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted South of Fiji Islands at 23:55:39 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 626.9 km, was initially determined to be at 22.17 degrees south latitude and 179.73 degrees east longitude.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)