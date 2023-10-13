In pics: aftermath of earthquakes in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 15:33, October 13, 2023

Two men sit in front of ruined houses after earthquakes in Herat Province, Afghanistan, Oct. 11, 2023. Two earthquakes each with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicenter in the Zanda Jan district of Herat province on Saturday, leaving at least 2,053 dead and thousands more injured. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)

An old man holds pieces of naan, a kind of traditional bread, following earthquakes in Herat Province, Afghanistan, Oct. 11, 2023. Two earthquakes each with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicenter in the Zanda Jan district of Herat province on Saturday, leaving at least 2,053 dead and thousands more injured. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)

Tents set up by residents are pictured in an open area following earthquakes in Herat City, west Afghanistan's Herat Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Two earthquakes each with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicenter in the Zanda Jan district of Herat province on Saturday, leaving at least 2,053 dead and thousands more injured. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)

Residents set up tents in an open area for fear of possible aftershocks following earthquakes in Herat City, west Afghanistan's Herat Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Two earthquakes each with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicenter in the Zanda Jan district of Herat province on Saturday, leaving at least 2,053 dead and thousands more injured. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)

