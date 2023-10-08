In pics: Afghanistan's first tomato paste plant

October 08, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2023 shows tomatoes in processing at Afghanistan's first-ever tomato paste plant in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. The plant has been established here and began operation recently, head of Kandahar Industrial Park Mufti Ali Mohammad said Thursday. (Photo by Arghand/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2023 shows the exterior view of Afghanistan's first-ever tomato paste plant in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. The plant has been established here and began operation recently, head of Kandahar Industrial Park Mufti Ali Mohammad said Thursday. (Photo by Arghand/Xinhua)

A staff member works at Afghanistan's first-ever tomato paste plant in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, Oct. 7, 2023. The plant has been established here and began operation recently, head of Kandahar Industrial Park Mufti Ali Mohammad said Thursday. (Photo by Arghand/Xinhua)

