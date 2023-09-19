Afghan police discover arms, ammunition in east Afghanistan

Xinhua) 15:24, September 19, 2023

Police have discovered arms and ammunition including three pieces of AKM-type assault rifles in east Afghanistan's Paktia province, said a statement of provincial police on Tuesday.

The arms and ammunition, including three pieces of AKM Kalashnikovs, one pistol, 13 hand grenades, and thousands of bullets and cartridges, were found in a house outside the provincial capital of Gardez on Monday, and police have arrested an individual on the charge of keeping arms illegally, the statement added.

In similar operations, the security forces have discovered arms and ammunitions including two pieces of AKM, six stocks of hand grenades and other military equipment in the northern Baghlan and Takhar provinces over the past couple of days.

Afghan caretaker government, which has collected thousands of light and heavy weaponry including battle tanks since assuming power over the past two years, has vowed to collect arms and ammunition from anyone living outside security organs.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)